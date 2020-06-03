Russian envoy to India meets Foreign Secretary in show of support amid LAC stand off

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Tuesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla amid ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in what can be described as a show of support to Delhi at this critical juncture. The two diplomats discussed key regional and international issues besides bilateral agenda for the year including expansion of energy and economic partnerships, ET has learnt.

This was Foreign Secretary’s first ever face to face meet with any foreign envoy since the outbreak of Covid that had limited face to face interactions. Russia on Monday backed India’s position on addressing the LAC standoff based on bilateral mechanisms. “Off course we are worried with the current situation at LAC. However, as we know, there are dedicated specific mechanisms and tools developed by both countries including hotlines, special representatives dialogue, and even informal summits. We are confident that the Indian and Chinese friends are duly equipped to find way out for mutual satisfaction. We would encourage every endeavour in this regard,” Russian Deputy Ambassador to India Roman Babushkin had told ET.

This was the first statement by Russia since the standoff broke at Ladakh along the LAC.

While last week USA sought to mediate and extended assistance including phone call by the Defence Secretary to his Indian counterpart, Delhi turned it down emphasising on the bilateral mechanism. China also referred to bilateral mechanism to address the issue.

Referring to SCO-RIC mechanism the senior Russian diplomat said, “We also feel important to further enhance Russia India China (RIC) dialogue as well as SCO-based coordination as vital for regional stability and strengthening mutual trust.” Russia holds current SCO chairmanship.