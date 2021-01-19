Russian Embassy hosted a farewell event in honour of a group of the Indian military specialists heading to Russia for the S-400 training courses

SOURCE: The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India

On January 19, the Russian Embassy in India hosted a protocol event in honour of the first group of the Indian military specialists heading to Moscow for the S-400 air defence systems training courses.

In his welcoming speech, H.E. Mr Nikolay R.Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, noted that agreement on the S-400 supplies is one of the flagship initiatives of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, which constitutes the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

The event was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The participants also visited the Russian Embassy’s Alexander M. Kadakin Museum.