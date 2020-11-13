Russia supports India’s bid for a permanent seat in UN Security Council

SOURCE: UNI

Russia has supported India’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, a Russia, India and China (RIC) meeting discussed probable reforms of the United Nations and India is a strong nominee to become a permanent member of the UNSC.

He said, Moscow supports India’s candidacy and believes India can become a full-fledged member of the Security Council. Foreign ministers of the RIC discussed reforms of the United Nations during the trilateral meet held through video conferencing.

UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.India has been elected as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term recently. India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.