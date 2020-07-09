Russia offers the latest Armata tank to T-90/T-72 operators like India

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that Russia was planning to start work with foreign customers of the Armata tank in 2021 and had already received several prior requests from current T-90/T-72 Main Battle Tank operators who are keen on acquiring latest next-generation Main Battle Tank from Russia.

T-90/T-72 Main Battle Tank operators like India were first to be offered the new tank as per Russian media and several countries have shown interest in acquiring them from Russia, but there has been no confirmation if the Indian Army has shown similar interests in the platform.

Indian Army Main Battle Tanks primarily consists of 1900 T-90S and 1900 T-72M and T-72M1 with a small fleet of 128 Arjun Mk1 Tanks. Indian Army is planning to retire around 1000+ older T-72 series tanks due to aging but it still not clear if it HAS plans to purchase Armata tank or buy a locally developed tank on offer from DRDO and Private defense sector companies

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop the main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, and some other armored vehicles. The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.

