Russia Floats Out First Yasen-M-Class Nuclear Submarine

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

The submarine, designed by the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau and built in the northern port city of Severodvinsk, will enter service in the Russian Navy in 2020. The Russian military has floated out the nuclear submarine “Novosibirsk” – the first Yasen-M-class vessel launched by the country. According to Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the crew has completed its training and is ready to start serving on board the new submarine.

Another submarine of the Yasen class, named Kazan, is undergoing sea trials and is expected to be commissioned next year.

The Yasen-M-class (also known as Project 885M) has a submerged displacement of 3,800 tonnes and can operate autonomously for up to 100 days. It can reach a maximum speed of 35 knots (65 kilometres per hour or 40 mph) and is armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles.