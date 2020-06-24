Russia backs India for permanent UN Security Council seat during RIC meet

SOURCE: HT

Russia has again endorsed India for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and said that the foreign ministers of the RIC grouping comprising Russia, India and China discussed reforms of the United Nations during the trilateral held through video conferencing on Tuesday.

India has been pushing for reforms of the United Nations including one of its most powerful bodies- the Security Council—stating that its composition doesn’t reflect the current realities and is not representative enough. “Today we talked of probable reforms of the United Nations and India is a strong nominee to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council & we support India’s candidacy. We believe it can become a full-fledged member of the Security Council,” Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier today, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar had presented forceful arguments to back a greater role for India in the decision-making of international organisations such as the United Nations. He pressed on the need for a reformed multilateral world order, which can’t ignore India’s role.

“The UN began with 50 members, today it has 193. Surely, its decision-making cannot continue to be in denial of this fact. We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India’s hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism,” Jaishankar said while addressing the RIC summit.

The Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members — the US, the UK, France, Russia and China. China is the only permanent member of the UNSC which is blocking India’s inclusion into the powerful grouping. Half of the 10 non-permanent members are elected every year for a two-year term, starting on January 1.

India has been recently elected a non-permanent member for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021, following an overwhelming vote. New Delhi has stated that it will work for enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation as one of its main priorities.