Rs 80 lakh Navy sub valves stolen from shut firm

| By

SOURCE: TNN

An Indian Navy submarine shaft’s two valves, costing around Rs 80 lakh, were stolen from a factory in Khalapur, when it was shut.

The shaft was sent by Mazagon Dock for servicing before lockdown in March. Khalapur police senior inspector Vishwanath Kaingade said CFF Fluids Control at Kumbhivali village reopened on May 25 but the owner noticed the theft on June 10 and has CCTV footage only till April 28.

A ploy to claim insurance has not been ruled out.