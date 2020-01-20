Royal Navy chief pushes for cooperation between U.K. and India

| By

SOURCE: THE HINDU

Admiral Tony Radakin laid particular emphasis on collaborations in the development of aircraft carriers and discussions on electric propulsion. Observing that both India and the U.K. are working on aircraft carriers, fifth generation fighter aircraft and integrated electric propulsion, Admiral Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, U.K., said it feels “immensely comfortable and strategically sensible that we should be looking to converge and come together”.

There are amazing sets of investments going on in the Indian military, Adm Radakin said, which is aircraft carriers, submarines and thinking about integrated electric propulsion and the Royal Navy is going through its own significant recapitalisation, growing for the first time in 70 years. We will grow in tonnage terms by 30% in size between 2015 and 2025. And while five years ago the U.K. had no aircraft carriers, “We now have two,” he said.

“When you marry that with a nation like India and the journey that it is on, it is immensely comfortable and strategically sensible that we should be looking to converge and come together. Those are the conversations we are having and they are exciting…,” he told The Hindu on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue last week jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

On this, the Royal Navy chief laid particular emphasis on cooperation on aircraft carriers and discussions on electric propulsion. He said there is clarity for most navies that are seeking to modernise and to embrace technology that electric propulsion “is the way to go” and it then starts to open up opportunities with directed energy weapons. “