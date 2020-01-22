Rosatom Manufactures Steam Generators for Unit No 4 of Kudankulam NPP in India

SOURCE: STEEL GURU

Atomenergomash, machine building division of ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation has completed the production of Steam Generators set for the Unit No. 4 of Kudankulam NPP in India. A Steam Generator belongs to the Items of safety class 1. The Steam Generator Vessel is a horizontal cylindrical vessel with two elliptical Bottoms, in the middle part of which there are Collectors for the supply and discharge of hot coolant. The diameter is more than 4 m; the length of the equipment is about 15 m. The weight of one Steam Generator is 340 tons.

Three heat-exchange Items were shipped to the NPP under construction in 2019, the forth Item will be shipped to the Customer construction site in April 2020 when the navigation season is open.

Production cycle of Steam Generator PGV-1000M manufacture takes more than two years from the start of metallurgical blanks production to the shipment. To produce one Item it is required to use 340 kg of welding strip, 5.5 tons of the welding electrodes and 8 tons of welding wire. 11 thousand of heat-exchange tubes with total length of approximately 130 kilometers are welded inside the Steam Generator. Total length of the welds is more than 1 kilometer.

At every stage, the main priority is given to the issues regarding production quality and safety during future operation. Overall Quality Plan contains 104 check points, including check points in which the Customer representative and authorized organizations participate. For effective interaction during production of equipment for Kudankulam NPP at Atomenergomash site the permanent work of the Indian experts was arranged.

Atomenergomash is Supplier of key equipment for Kudankulam NPP. In particular, for the Unit No.3 and No. 4 of NPP the enterprises of division produce Steam Generators, Reactor Coolant Pumps, Pressurizers, Reactor Coolant Pipelines, Moisture Separator Reheater, High Pressure Heater, Pipeline Fittings, Auxiliary Pumps and other equipment of the nuclear island and turbine hall.