Robust afforestation strategy possible with remote satellites: Ex-ISRO chief

| By

SOURCE: ENS

A robust strategy for afforestation can be developed using specific information from remote sensing satellites ResourceSat and CartoSat, which aid in classifying green cover and monitor forest health based on thickness of canopy and the degradation taking place over time, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Kasturirangan, said.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the release of ‘Our Future on Earth 2020’, a report by Future Earth under Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science, he pointed out that despite ISRO providing the government regular reports on forest health, “we are able to maintain it at 10 to 10.3 percent of the country, but not push it further.”

On the contrary, there has been substantial degradation of forest, he said, adding an optimistic touch expressing his belief that there was a tide of change with the next generation. The National Education Policy will also address environmental health at the school leve, he said.