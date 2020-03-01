Research, strategic thinking key to use combat power: Air Marshal Amit Dev

Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer-in-Charge (personnel) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), said on Saturday that research and strategic thinking were the key elements for utilisation of combat powers in the current security scenario. He was speaking to reporters after signing an MoU with the department of defence and strategic studies of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for establishing a chair of excellence in the name of IAF Marshal Arjan Singh for the resident scholar programme (RSP) for IAF officers.

Air Marshal SS Soman (retired), who commanded the Western Air Command, will be the first head of the chair. “Some people from the force can take leave and study and conduct research on strategic subjects. This move will certainly bring a positive difference to the service. We are looking for scholar warriors. As technology is advancing rapidly, we need strategic thinking to utilise elements of various combat powers that are with the force,” Dev said.

This is the first time that the IAF has collaborated with any university in the country.“There are very few universities in the country which run courses related to defence strategic studies. The SPPU has been conducting this course since 1963. In fact, it has adequate resources, conducive environment and enough experience in the field. This is the reason why the IAF chose SPPU,” said Dev, a fighter pilot of the IAF.

“About eight to ten IAF officers will do research on national security subjects at the department,” said Vijay Khare, head of the department.

Vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar described it as a historic moment for the university. “The chair will bridge the gap between the armed forces and academia,” he said.