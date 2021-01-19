Republic Day 2021: With Bangladesh in focus, IAF’s Vintage Dakota to do fly past at parade

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

With Bangladesh in focus, a vintage Indian Air Force (IAF) Dakota will do a fly-past at India’s Republic Day parade on January 26th. The Dakota will be part of the Rudra formation along with 2 MI 171V. Dakotas had played a key role in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971 and was used to airdrop troops. In fact, Bangladesh’s air force began its journey with gifted Dakotas from IAF.

IAF’s spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said, “The entire nation is celebrating swarnim vijay Jayanti. As part of the celebrations, Dakota being a vintage, which took part in the operations during the 1971 war, that aircraft, the formation, Dakota with MI 171V will be flying past the dais when Bangladesh contingent will be passing.

“This year, a 122-member strong contingent from Bangladesh’s Armed forces will be part of the Republic Day. This is only the third time in India’s history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate. The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent comprises Soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, Sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.

The majority of the soldiers in the Bangladesh contingent comes from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army, comprising of 1,2,3,4,8,9,10 & 11 East Bengal Regiments and 1,2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiments, who had fought during the 1971 Liberation War. This is only the third time in India’s history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in the grand parade.

In 2021, Bangladesh celebrates the 50th year of its Independence and as part of shared celebrations, the country will be a key center point at India’s Republic day parade. India meanwhile is celebrating ‘Swarnim Vijay Jayanti’ which marks the 50th anniversary year of India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971.