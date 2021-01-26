Republic Day 2021: India Displays Military Might With Rafale Jet, T-90 Tanks, ATG Missiles

| By

SOURCE: Republic

The 72nd Republic Day parade ceremony commenced on Tuesday morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

At the Republic Day parade, India showed its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment went past the saluting dais. The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system was led by Captain Quamrul Zaman in the parade.

The Indian Navy’s tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ showcased Navy’s principal combatant in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircrafts.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade.

DRDO contingent this year consisted of two Tableaus: Light Combat Aircraft-Navy – Take off from INS Vikramaditya and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.