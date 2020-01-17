Republic Day 2020: Brazilian President Bolsonaro to be India’s chief guest on R-Day, here’s all you need to know

Republic Day, which is also known as R-Day, is celebrated in India on January 26. The festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country. The day honours on which the Constitution of India came into effect. January 26 was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1929 when Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime.

On this day, a parade is being organised in Delhi. The parade commences from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raisina Hill on Rajpath past the India Gate. The parade showcases India’s defence capabilities, culture and social heritage. Nine to twelve different regiments of the Indian Army in addition to the Navy, and Air Force with their bands march past in all their finery and official decorations.

India also invites foreign leaders and diplomats as guests for the parade. This year India has invited Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. PM Modi, at the 11th BRICS Summit, had invited the Brazilian President for the Republic Day parade.

At the 11th BRICS summit, PM Modi met Bolsonaro and held ‘fruitful talks’ to strengthen bilateral ties with him. PM Modi also spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of the people.

After Bosonaro accepted India’s invitation, Prime Minister Modi said that he looking forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels.

Republic Day parade is organised with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in which India showcases the country’s defence capabilities, social heritage and culture. Last year, India had invited South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.