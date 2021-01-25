Reports of clash with Indian Army in Sikkim are fake news: Chinese state media

SOURCE: THE WEEK

China’s state-run media outlet Global Times on Monday termed as “fake news” reports of a clash between Indian soldiers and the People’s Liberation on the LAC near Sikkim last week.

Global Times put up a brief report that said, “Indian media reports on Monday claiming Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash three days ago that resulted in injuries on both sides are fake, the Global Times learned from a source…”

Hu Xijin, editor in chief of Global Times, tweeted the “patrol log” of the PLA did not mention any incident in the region.

Hu tweeted “This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side. Small frictions often occur on China-India border area, but clash that caused multiple injuries will definitely be recorded and reported.”

The Indian Army released a statement on the faceoff in Sikkim, that occurred on January 20.

“It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” The Indian Army said.

The statement called on the media to “refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect”.

Some initial media reports claimed up to 20 Chinese soldiers and four Indian Army personnel were injured in the brawl.