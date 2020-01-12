Ready to deal with challenges along China border: Army chief

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a “very big step” towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. He also asserted that allegiance to Constitution should guide “us in all times”. “Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in Constitution must guide us,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Gen Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be network-centric and complex.

“We are prepared to deal with challenges along northern border,” the Army chief said when asked about China enhancing military infrastructure.

“We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems,” he said.