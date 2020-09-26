Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of the civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks).

SOURCE: INDIAINFOLINE

Ramco Systems has agreed with US-based CHI Aviation delivering the full suite Ramco Aviation Software, comprising of Maintenance & Engineering, Supply Chain, MRO Sales, Flight Operations, Manufacturing, and Finance.

CHI Aviation is a leading helicopter services provider for heavy-lift helicopter services, specializing in support for the construction, HVAC, fire-suppression and defence industries. Also, the company manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) / drones for the U.S. Department of Defense.

With the latest agreement, the company said, Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of the civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks).