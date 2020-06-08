Rajnath Singh reviews India-China military meet with CDS, 3 service chiefs as Army prepares for long haul

SOURCE : INDIA TODAY

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat to review the outcome of the top India-China military commanders meeting on June 6 held to resolve the month-long border standoff situation in Ladakh. The meeting was called for an assessment of the talks and future strategy as the Army prepares for a long haul, sources said. A plan is being drawn out as there are certain issues that have continued to remain a cause of concern from both sides.

The meeting went on for over an hour. “As the dialogue will continue, both at the military and diplomatic levels, assessments are being done to find a resolution to the ongoing standoff,” a source said. India sought restoration of status quo as on April-end before the faceoff at Pangong Lake triggered an escalation in Ladakh, leading to a massive build-up by both sides in the region during the top military commanders meet on Saturday.

The Indian and Chinese Army generals discussed measures to de-escalate the tussle at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Ladakh.

Sources said several measures to put an end to the confrontation were discussed but there has been no breakthrough as some differences over key issues remain.

“The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

A detailed report on the deliberations has been shared with top leadership in the security establishment and the MEA.

The meeting was held in Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul and the Indian delegation was headed by Commander of Leh-based 14 Corp, Lt Gen Harinder Singh. The Chinese delegation was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, Commander, South Xinjiang Military Region.

The MEA has said that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.