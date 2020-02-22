Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Indian Army’s new headquarters ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Indian Army is all set to get a new building ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment. The‘bhoomipoojan’ (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building was performed today (February 21) by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The new headquarters of the over 1.2 million strong Indian Army will be environment friendly.

According to Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane the Thal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army headquarter offices under one roof and help in better synergy and working efficieny. The new Army headquarters while require lesser logistics that the current system as well as allow more family time for all soldiers posted in Delhi.

Its existing offices in South Block and Sena Bhawan to continue as it is. The proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will be spread across 39 acres. Approximately 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking. A total of 6014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 both military and civilian officers, and 4330 sub-staff. It will generate a minimum of 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work and generate jobs for youth.

It is proposed that the construction of the proposed site will be complete in five years. All the army offices will come under one roof after the construction of this building.