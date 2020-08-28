Rajasthan man arrested on charges of spying for Pak

| By

SOURCE: ENS

The Rajasthan Police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Barmer district for allegedly sending information of military importance to his handlers in Pakistan, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Mushtaq Ali, a resident of the border district of Barmer, was arrested by the CID Special Branch, Jaipur on the instructions of Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra. Ali has been booked under Sections 3 and 3/9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, police said in a release.

Mishra said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad received inputs about Ali’s involvement in spying from the military intelligence, following which he was observed by ATS officials.

Following interrogation by an ATS team in Barmer along with other security agencies, it was confirmed that Ali was involved in spying related activities, police said, after which he was brought to Jaipur and questioned.

During the interrogation in Jaipur, it was found that Ali, on the instructions of his Pakistani handling officers, used to send secret information through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger on his mobile phone, police said in the release.

They said Ali’s Pakistani handlers would give him money in exchange for information related to the movement of the Indian Army.

Notably, Ali’s father Khandu Khan was arrested in Barmer on August 9 in connection with a case related to counterfeit currency and narcotics substance, police said.

Mishra said that the intelligence wing of the police is conducting further investigation into the matter.