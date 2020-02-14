Rajasthan: Four drones of a private firm crash into Pokhran field

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Four drones of a private company fell into a field after crash in Pokhran on Thursday. Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting trials of drones belonging to private companies under Make in India initiative. One of the drones was found during the search operation by police and IAF officials. Three drones are yet to be found. Police and IAF officials have appealed villagers to inform immediately if they come across with the missing drones.

SP Kiran Kung said that trial of drones is going on at Pokhran firing range in which four drones went missing which was informed by the IAF officials to the police control room. A search operation was launched by police and IAF. A drone was found at 95RD under Nachna police station, while location of two other drones is under Mohangarh police station area where the search operation is going on, he said.According to officials, during the calamities, the IAF wants to provide immediate help through drones. To use better quality drones, the IAF is organizing a competition at the Pokhran firing range.

Sources said that jury has been formed with experts from air force, Stanford University, South Asia University. The drone can carry one to two kg items to the pin point affected person and can travel up to 5km in 1.5 hours. Drones are being developed in which antenna has been designed in such a manner that it can track victims along with ACB be used in surveillance, agriculture etc.