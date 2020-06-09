Raising Kashmir issue at UNSC to become more challenging: Pakistani Media

Ahead of India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) later this month, Pakistan’s oldest read English-language newspaper ” Dawn ” has said that Raising Kashmir issue at UN Security Council (UNSC) will become more challenging due to India’s entry and also said that India’s election could pose a serious challenge for Pakistan, particularly its advocacy for Kashmir, which is under India.

Pakistani diplomats who spoke to DAWN Reporters have said that it could become harder to initiate a discussion on the situation in Kashmir, much less an exclusive meeting like the one held on Aug 16, 2019. India, they feared, could exercise greater influence on the sanctions regime.

Pakistani diplomats also feared that India can, moreover, possibly seek debates, either formal or informal, on different issues for embarrassing Pakistan.

General Assembly is scheduled to elect five states to two-year terms on the Security Council,” India’s victory is almost secured because the seat has not been contested by any of the other countries from the region. India’s tenure will start from Jan 1, 2021.

