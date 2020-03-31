Railways may convert 20,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

| By

SOURCE: PTI

The Railway Board has instructed zonal railways that they might be required to convert up to 20,000 coaches into isolation wards as part of its preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to all the zonal general managers on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted. It also said that the railways has held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision.

Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the same, it said.

“As part of COVID-19 preparedness, it was advised in the video conference held on March 25 that a few rakes may be converted into quarantine/isolation coaches in consultation with the medical department, so as to augment the quarantine facilities being created.”

In this connection, consultations were held with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical Department of various zonal Railways, and Ayushman Bharat.

“IR (Indian Railways) may be required to convert up to 20,000 such coaches, with 5,000 coaches to be converted initially into quarantine/isolation coaches. Only Non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are planned to be utilized after conversion into quarantine/isolation coach,” the March 30 letter said.

The letter also detailed the specifications of such isolation wards.

It said that one Indian style toilet to be converted into a bathing room which can be done by placing wooden batten structure/ chequered sheet on the entire lavatory floor which also covers the squatting pan and does not create any level difference on the floor.