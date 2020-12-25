Rahul slams over Modi government’s ‘Tour of Duty’, says Indian Army is not tourist destination

| By

SOURCE: NEWS TRACK

Former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Central government. Rahul Gandhi has raised questions amid speculation about the implementation of the ‘Tour of Duty’ scheme in the Indian Army. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote that the Indian Army is a combat force and not a tourist destination.

In a tweet, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad constituency in Kerala also attacked PM Modi. He wrote that you remember that someone had informed the Indian Air Force about the radar. These ideas also seem to be the product of their minds. The Indian Army is a combat force and not a tourist destination. In fact, the issue being raised by Rahul Gandhi has been under consideration for a long time. This year, a proposal was put in the army to attract youth to join the army.

According to this, any youth can be temporarily recruited into the army for three years. The proposal had made it a point that about 40 per cent of the recruitments could be under the same system in the coming time. There was an appeal to consider implementing the scheme not only in the army but also in the Navy, Air Force. Rahul Gandhi has now objected to it.