Radicals threaten India’s Jakarta mission, Indonesia ensures security

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In wake of the angry demonstrations outside the Indian Embassy in Jakarta by radical groups, the Indonesian government has ensured “unprecedented” security in the last two or three days. About 1,100 security personnel are on duty near the Embassy and barricades have been set up a little distance away from the front gates and traffic diverted.

The security measures have been called unprecedented and except during one or two demonstrations outside the US Embassy in the past, such security measures have not been taken. Similar security arrangements are in place outside the Indian consulate in Medan, in Sumatra. Indonesia, a signatory to the Vienna Convention, will naturally protect the Embassy premises and Indian diplomats. Indian missions, in recent years, have been under threat; there were two attacks on the Indian High Commission in London several months ago.

The demonstrators are mostly part of radical groups and these protests are happening at a time when bilateral ties between the two strategic partners are strong. In recent times, Indonesia has taken a sympathetic view on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and before that pushed strongly in the United Nations on Pakistani terrorist leader Masood Azhar and was one of the first countries to condemn the Pulwama attack in which about 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

While the Indonesian government has not spoken about India’s internal issues, some civil society groups have expressed concern after the riots. “Some civil society organisations had a message and they were conveyed to the Indian government,” a source said. But there is confidence in Jakarta that both India and Indonesia are pluralist, democratic countries. In fact, Indian Embassy officials in Jakarta are likely to call on Indonesian Vice-President Maruf Amin very shortly. Other engagements are also likely. Meanwhile, no more Post-riot demonstrations outside the Indian Embassy are expected in the future.