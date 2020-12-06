Radical Sikhs for Justice to protest against farm laws at Indian consulates, India raises matter with UK Metropolitan police

The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom is aware of Khalistani group-backed Kisan rally being planned in London and has raised the matter with the Metropolitan police. The rally is in solidarity with the ongoing protests by farmers in India.

According to reports, the rally, planned for December 10, is being organized by Khalistani secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was banned by India last year only.

The United Kingdom government is yet to take a call on whether the rally can go ahead or not as per local regulations. The Metropolitan police in an open letter advised people to avoid large gatherings. ” The government strongly advises people not to attend any large gatherings. We are still in the middle of a global pandemic and would urge you to consider other ways of making solidarity representations, perhaps in the form of a petition or an online forum,” a statement read.

“Please be advised that you may also be at risk of committing a criminal offence. No person may participate in a gathering of more than 6 persons outdoors unless certain exemptions apply,” it added.

2019 saw 2 violent protests near the Indian High Commission in London in the aftermath of New Delhi removing the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The protest, which saw huge participation of the Pakistani diaspora, saw several Khalistan supporters as well. One of the protests went violent and resulted in the vandalization of the Indian High Commission.

The matter was raised at the highest level, with the Indian Prime Minister raising it with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.