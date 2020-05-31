Qureshi writes to UN officials on situation in Kashmir: FO

SOURCE: PTI

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the top UN officials, highlighting the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Saturday. The minister addressed another ‘comprehensive communication’ to the UN Security Council President and the UN Secretary General, apprising them of the latest situation in Kashmir through a letter of 21 May, the FO said.

In his letter, Qureshi has drawn attention towards India’s new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it was in clear violation of the UN resolutions, it said. He also conveyed Pakistan’s concern over the alleged ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Qureshi rejected the ‘baseless Indian allegations” of so-called ‘launch pads’ of ‘infiltrators’. He underlined that the ‘real Indian motive’ behind blaming Pakistan is to create a pretext for a ‘false flag’ operation, about which Pakistan has been forewarning the international community.

He earlier sent a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General on March 9, 2020.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.