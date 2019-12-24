QRSAM clears developmental trials heads towards User trials, induction 2021

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

DRDO has confirmed that Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) which was recently test-fired with love warhead against a maneuverable target in full configuration and combat deployment mode has completed developmental trials successfully and will soon be available for user trials in 2020 before missile system is cleared for production in 2021.

QRSAM Air Missile System (30km) can operate on the move and has been designed to move with strike corps which is principal offensive formations of the Indian army. QRSAM weapon system is made up of fully automated Command and Control System, Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar, Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, and Launcher. Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with a search on move and track on move capability.

QRSAM Air Missile System which was specifically developed for the Indian Army will provide air security to the Indian army’s strike corps against all possible aerial threats of the enemy while operating in the hostile areas in a full-scale war. QRSAM Air Missile System is also a critical component of India’s Cold Start doctrine.

Indian Army personals have been monitoring all developmental trials which begin in 2017 onwards and are impressed in the missile system that the user trial window will last only for few months instead of years so that the missile system is cleared for production by end of 2021. DRDO also plans to offer QRSAM Air Missile System to Indian Air force to argument its Akash Mk1 Air Missile System especially in the Northeastern sector where canister based QRSAM Air Missile System will be less prone to climate-related issues. DRDO is keen to develop a variant for India Navy to replace its aging Barak-1 ship-borne point-defense missile system and also supplement its LR-SAM (70km) Air Missile System developed jointly with Israel.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes