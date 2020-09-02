Pushing back against Chinese ambitions including Galwan Valley: USA

| By

SOURCE: ET

Amid fresh tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) the USA has asserted that it is pushing back against China in every domain including territorial ambitions in the Galwan Valley.

“…our strategy is to push back against China in virtually every domain. We’re doing it in the security area. We’re doing it in terms of outsized demands to claim sovereign territory, whether it’s in the Galwan Valley of India on the India-Chinese border, or whether it’s in the South Pacific,” Stephen Biegun, US Deputy Secretary of State, stated in hard hitting remarks in a display of support for Delhi amid fresh tensions along the LAC.

Outlining the Trump administration’s current China policy Biegun noted, “The President has led the charge against the predatory practices from the Chinese economy and the Phase One trade deal is just a first step in that to be followed by many other steps in the years ahead in order to equalize and balance out the U.S.-China economic relationship.”

Referring to the past policies, the senior diplomat said, “..20 years ago when that initiative really was launched in earnest with China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, the bet by most policymakers was that eventually, the weight of the institutions that China was joining would slowly redirect the Chinese political system and Chinese interests to a point where China would become much more invested in a rules-based order that if not making them a true democracy, would at least moderate the tendencies of the government in order to make it a better partner for many of us around the world.”

These remarks were made by Biegun at a Forum organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The US diplomat also had interesting remarks to offer on the future of Quad as he described Quad as an non-exclusive formation, a principle which India has been promoting. “…India recognizes that it can’t be a passive player in how that develops throughout the Indo-Pacific. So it is a real coincidence of a variety of factors that are underpinned by that historic shared value of democracy that I think is really what illustrates the Quad. And the Quad isn’t exclusive. I think there’s plenty of reason to bring other countries into this discussion as well.”

“There’s going to be a meeting of the Quad, a ministerial meeting with the Quad this fall in Delhi – that’s the intention anyway – in person. I’d say this Quad concept has really helped India find a place in the Indo-Pacific – in the larger Indo-Pacific theater. It’s also obviously indeed in our interest to have India as a partner in these issues,” the senior diplomat said and described Quad as a combination of democracies and India as the centre-piece of US Indo-Pacific strategy.

It may be recalled that Biegun has been part of Quad plus (Vietnam-South Korea- New Zealand) virtual meetings that included Indian Foreign Secretary over the last few months to advance common interests in the region including spread of Covid.