Puppet President of POK calls for Separate Homeland for Indian Muslims ,supports Arming them

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Puppet President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Masood Khan, on Tuesday called for creating independent states for Muslims and other minorities within India. Speaking as a chief guest at a conference organised by Bahria University,“The land where Indian Muslims are living is their land and India is as much their homeland as of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits. They cannot be expelled or deported by Hindu fascists to whom this land does not belong to exclusively.”

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, he said would recognize “New country within India, the new homeland for Indian Muslims”, if Indian government cannot bear the burden of minorities.

Sardar Masood asked international community for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and advocated Terror activities not only in Kashmir but also other parts of India for the salvation of the Muslims living in the India.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes