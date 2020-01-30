Punjab Cong MPs join CM in underlining need for detection equipment against Pak-mounted drones

SOURCE: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, joined by Congress MPs, on Wednesday underlined the need for high-end precision detection equipment to check the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle long-range weapons across the border. The issue came up for discussion during the meeting convened by the Chief Minister with the ruling party MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The Chief Minister expressed concern over the increase in spate of activities by the ISI at the Punjab borders in the wake of growing pressure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Captain Amarinder said he had already flagged the issue with the Centre and had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs back in August 2019, when the first of instance of the use of such drones came to light.

He had expressed serious concern over the delivery of weapons through the drone like a long-range weapons consignment from across the Indo-Pak border, terming it a matter of national security concern. He had pointed out in his letter that various lands of contraband, including weapons, explosives and drugs, could be safely delivered via drones.

During the meeting today, the Chief Minister reiterated the need to prepare strategies for the development/installation of required assets/infrastructure, such as radars, that can detect movement of different kinds of low flying Conventional Aerial Platforms, such as UAVs and drones.

Suitable counter-measures against the use of such drones would also need to be evolved, he stressed. Besides the MPs, the meeting was attended by PPCC President, Sunil Jakhar, and senior officials of the state government.