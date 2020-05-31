Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Warns ‘this Is Not 1962’ Amid Indo-China Border Tensions

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday has stated that India does not want a war while also warning China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory. In a major statement, the former Indian Army Captain said that India would not tolerate any bullying from Chinese side, adding that it is not 1962. The Punjab Chief Minister who had served in the Indian Army and participated in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War stated that China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border.

“While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing. This is not 1962,” he said, according to an official statement. “They (the Chinese) do not listen to us when we object to them making roads inside our area in Aksai Chin, but when we make one road inside our area they react with aggression,” he added.

Issuing a warning to Pakistan, Singh also said that Pakistan which is trying to foment trouble in Punjab and other parts of India by pushing terrorists, weapons from across the border through the use of drones and other means will pay a price for it. “A robust three-tier security structure, comprising BSF, Punjab Police and Indian Army, was monitoring and securing the border with Pakistan 24×7. The Punjab Police had, in recent months, busted 32 terror modules and seized more than 200 weapons,” he added.