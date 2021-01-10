Pune: Army Chief General Naravane Visits ARDE, Bharat Forge

The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane visited the Bharat Forge and Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune to witness their Research and Development efforts towards modernising the Indian Armed Forces.

The Army Chief during his visit to Bharat Forge was updated on the various defence-related projects underway, including the Aerospace Manufacturing Factory, Ultra-Light Howitzers, protected vehicles, small arms and ammunition.

The COAS also visited the Kalyani Centre of Technical and Manufacturing Innovation where he was briefed on 3D Printing, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Nano Technology, AI, Thermal Imaging etc.

ARDE is a premium institution of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) working to equip the Armed Forces with world-class armament systems. The Army Chief during his visit to ARDE was briefed regarding the latest initiatives, research and progress on various trials conducted of equipment and ammunition being developed by them including the ATAGS, PINAKA, 10 metre foldable bridge, Laser guided anti-tank guided missile systems and new family of munitions.

This visit of General MM Naravane is seen as a push towards making the Armed Forces self-reliant in consonance with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative by the Government.