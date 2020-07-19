Pullback only option before you, India firmly tells China

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The last round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders saw the Indian side resolutely and firmly convey that Chinese troops need to vacate intrusions in the Pangong area and elsewhere and nothing short of restoration of pre-May 5 status quo will do.

The long discussions on Tuesday were held, as were previous exchanges, in a cordial manner but the Indian messaging was insistent and underlined that a Chinese pullback is simply non-negotiable. The tonality of the conversation would not leave any doubt on this score, said a source.

While official statements point to the complicated and time-consuming verification process for disengagement, Indian commanders put across their bottom line unambiguously in the course of the talks with the Chinese brass.The position on Depsang, which China claims to be within its side of the LAC, is similar. The Indian view is that the Chinese must sit down and discuss where the LAC lies and avoid provocative acts. “It cannot be that neither the line is discussed nor is there an end to intrusions,” said the source.

Indian forces buttressed the discussions with a significant exercise demonstrating “application of integrated combined force in high altitude terrain” in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. The intent was to demonstrate that Indian capacities in the region now pack a punch.

The unsaid signal to China is evident: That India will not shirk from use of force — and is in fact very well prepared in this respect — as it seeks restoration of status quo ante. The readiness to use military muscle comes even as India pursues a negotiated easing of tensions along the LAC.

The Indian position, said an official, has found support internationally. The operational and intelligence cooperation from friendly nations has considerable value and points to China’s current isolation, said officials.