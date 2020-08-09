Pull back troops, stop construction activities in Ladakh’s Depsang sector: India to China at military talks

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India has told China to pull back its troop and stop further construction activities in the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector of eastern Ladakh during the Major General-level talks. During the talks, India also held extensive talks in taking forward the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at a number of friction points including in Pangong Tso.

According to the TOI report, the heavy and permanent presence of the Chinese in Depsang can threaten India’s access routes to the logistical hub and airstrip at DBO and the Karakoram Pass in the north.

PLA has deployed over 12,000 troops, with tanks and artillery guns

The PLA has deployed over 12,000 troops, with tanks and artillery guns, from its 4th Motorised Infantry Division and 6th Mechanised Infantry Division along the LAC across the Depsang-DBO sector.

Indian Army has also deployed a couple of infantry brigades and an armoured brigade in the region.

The Major General-level talks began at 11 am at a border personnel meeting point in Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) area on the Chinese side of the LAC and concluded at 7:30 pm.

“The two sides discussed various finer details on taking forward the disengagement process in the friction points where the withdrawal of Chinese troops is yet to complete,” said a source on Saturday’s talks.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Major General Abhijit Bapat, General Officer Commanding of the 3 Infantry Division.

World has a lot riding on India and China: Jaishankar

While India has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest with immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5, China has not moved its troops from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra and Depsang.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there is a huge premium on reaching “some kind of equilibrium or understanding” between the two nuclear-armed nations adding that it is equally in Beijing’s interest.

The world has a lot riding on India and China given their size and the impact, he further added.