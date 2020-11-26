PSU workers unions to strike work on 26 November against privatisation

| By

SOURCE: LIVEMINT

India’s leading aero manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) on Tuesday communicated that workers unions at Bengaluru and Koraput divisions of the company have given notice for a nationwide general strike on 26th November. HAL, in a regulatory filing, added that the workers unions have called on the strike against “the policies and legislations of the government.”

“The Unions have been communicated that the proposed strike call is unwarranted & unjustified and will hardly serve any meaningful purpose and had requested them to call-off their proposed strike,” HAL said in the filing.

News reports further suggest that PSU unions across India including HAL Employees Association, BEL Workers Unity Forum, BEL Workers Union, BEML Employees Association, ITI Employees Union and BHEL Employees Association will go on one-day strike on November 26.

After four extensions, The government last week closed the first step in the process to privatise oil marketer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).