Process for procuring Indian anti-tank guided missiles begins

Seeking to cut down the import bill, the army has kicked started a process to order new anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) from the Indian industry, preferring the domestic route for over 2,000 missiles, a number that could grow exponentially given its requirements. The third generation ATGM project, which will replace thousands of Milan and Konours missiles that are currently in service, is being looked at keenly by the private sector, with some companies in advanced stages of prototype development.

The army has asked Indian companies – both private and public sector players like Bharat Dynamics Ltd – to submit their ‘expression of interest’ in the programme, which will be followed by the tendering process, trials and evaluations and commercial negotiations. Spelling out its requirements, the army said the present anti tank capabilities have been in service for more than three decades.