Pro-Khalistani outfit SFJ trying to undermine security of India, instigate Sikhs in the Indian Army: NIA

In an explosive revelation by the National Investigation Agency, the US-bases Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan outfit, has been perpetuating anti-India sentiments within the Sikh community in the Indian Army, trying to instigate them into committing a mutiny against the country.

“The SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise in mutiny against India besides trying to radicalise youths of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India,” the NIA said, according to new agency PTI.

The NIA spokesperson revealed that based on the dossiers provided by the probe agency, and other central agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ – Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma – have been designated as ‘Terrorists’ under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the spokesperson, numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and several other websites were launched “to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth, to cause disturbance to peace and harmony and to raise funds for terrorist activities”, the news agency reported.

The central investigation agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 16 people based out of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada under the UAPA for allegedly being involved in seditious activities and fomenting enmity on the pretext of religion and region in India.

The NIA charge sheet claimed that seven accused from the US, six from the UK and three from Canada were part of an organised conspiracy to launch a combined, intensive secessionist campaign under ‘Referendum 2020’ for the creation of ‘Khalistan’.

The accused include Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh – designated as terrorists by a notification under the anti-terror law by the Union Home Ministry. Pannun resides in the US, Nijjar is in Canada, while Singh lives in the UK.

The others mentioned in the charge sheet are Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, Amardeep Singh Purewal, Harjaap Singh, Sarabjit Singh and S Himmat Singh (all from the US); Gurpreet Singh Baagi, Sarabjit Singh Bannur, Kulwant Singh Mothada, Dupinderjit Singh and Kulwant Singh (from the UK) and J S Dhaliwal and Jatinder Singh Grewal (from Canada).

“The NIA identified immovable properties belonging to terrorist Pannun in Amritsar and terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar. Based on the request of NIA, the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51-A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, has ordered attachment of these properties,” the NIA said.

Sikh for Justice was long back declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the UAPA.