Priyanka Chopra praises her parents, who were doctors in the Indian Army, on Memorial Day: ‘I feel a kinship with military families all over the world’

| By

SOURCE: DAILY MAIL

Her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, 61, both served as physicians in the Indian Army. And Priyanka Chopra recognized their work and all the other military families on Memorial Day on Monday. The 38-year-old beauty took to social media to share a throwback photo of her mother and late father from their time serving for their country.

‘Both my parents served in the Indian Army… and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world,’ she began.’Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra.’

Priyanka’s post saw her mother and father in their uniforms posing for the black and white portrait.

The actress was always close to her father before he passed away in 2013. She has a tattoo in his writing reading, ‘Daddy’s lil girl,’ on her arm.

As for her mom, she is also incredibly close. Madhu currently produces films in Priyanka’s production company, Purple Pebble Pictures.

The wife of Nick Jonas revealed on International Women’s Day in 2017 that her mom had ‘over 8 different medical certifications, is a certified pilot and she speaks 9 languages.’