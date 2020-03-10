Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of Coronavirus cases in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The MEA said it has received formal notification from Bangladesh that a decision has been taken by them to defer the public events being organised to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The deferment is on account of the detection of cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and the larger global public health situation in this regard. The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which Prime Minister Modi was invited, the MEA said.