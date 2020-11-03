Pressure on India to save Boeings fragile military sales division

Boeing-developed F-15EX and F-18E/F are both in the race for 114 jet contract issued by Indian Air Force (IAF) and 57 Carrier bassed jets by the Indian Navy (IN) and there is considerable pressure on India by US Administration to award fighter jet deals to company’s military sales division amid turmoil in the commercial aircraft sector after strategic ties between both countries grow closer due to Chinese aggression in the region.

Industrial sources close to idrw.org have informed that Boeing offered its F-15EX, dubbed as the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built after it received a lukewarm response to its F-18E/F initially offered to IAF but now also offered to IN. F-18E/F had failed to clear Technical rounds of the now-canceled MMRCA Tender and had also failed to impress IAF with its Operational performance, which was cleared only by Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.

Pentagon fighter jet business is presently dominated by Lockheed Martin, which leaves little room for further orders for legendary jets like F-15 and F-18 from the United States Air Force (USAF) and the United States Navy (USN) as both are making the transition to the 5th Generation F-35 fighter jets. If the defense budget were further restricted by the arrival of new leadership in Washington then orders for 144 jets in the pipeline for F-15EX might also dry up soon.



Without major orders coming for F-15EX and F-18E/F, Boeing might be restricted only to a $9.2 billion training jet program contract which was recently awarded by USAF to Boeing for 350 of Boeing’s T-X aircraft to re­place its aging, T-38C Tal­ons that was developed with its Swedish Partner Saab.

F-15EX is a two-seat jet with fly-by-wire controls, the new Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System electronic warfare system, an advanced cockpit, and new mission systems. Boeing has offered India, F-15EX open mission systems architecture which will allow India to upgrade its software to enable to Integrate of all locally made aerial weapons.

