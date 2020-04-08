Preparing for a post-Covid world? China and India settle old scores and team up

| By

SOURCE: RT

With the Covid-19 pandemic set to drastically reshape the world order, there are signs that China could see India as the best future ally. Can both countries use this dark time to smooth out their sometimes rocky relationship? When India and China marked the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties this month, the usual political formalities were exchanged. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the “extraordinary development” both nations had undertaken since India became the first non-socialist country to recognise Chairman Mao’s China in 1950.

Anger in the west

The warmth and bonhomie — coming just weeks after US President Donald Trump openly criticized China during his highly successful visit to India — may seem unusual. But a look behind the diplomatic pleasantries suggests that Xi’s mention of “a new starting point” could imply a post-Covid plan for the famously far-sighted government in Beijing.

The coronavirus has infected over 1.4 million people worldwide, and killed more than 82,000. China has been seen by many states as culpable, based on Beijing’s initial downplaying of the threat, and its alleged failure to respect the 2005 International Health Regulations and notify the world of the outbreak. Already, lawyers and activists have sued China in US courts, with one conservative lawyer in Texas demanding $20 trillion in compensation.

Even though the Texas lawsuit will likely succeed in only grabbing headlines, a post-Covid world order could see China isolated by the West. For example, rumblings from within London’s Downing Street suggest that Boris Johnson’s government will treat China as a “pariah state” when the pandemic subsides.

To top it all off, public statements by President Trump calling Covid-19 a “Chinese Virus” have angered Beijing. Chinese diplomats have since led a worldwide campaign to convince various governments not to use the phrase “China virus.”

New Delhi has adopted a more balanced approach to the challenge of the pandemic and has sought to collaborate with China. In a phone call last month, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told New Delhi that “China is ready to share our experience, provide assistance within our capacity and open its channel for procurement to India.” Indeed, India was the among the first to receive critical medical supplies from China including protective gears, masks and ventilators.

Rocky relations

These developments stand in strong contrast to the history of disagreement between both countries. China lays claim to a Switzerland-sized chunk of territory within Kashmir, which is in turn claimed by India. A border dispute in the Himalayas erupted into open war in 1962, and skirmishes have broken out along the frontier in the decades since.

As recently as 2017, the armed forces of India and China faced off against each other for 75 days, during the Doklam crisis.