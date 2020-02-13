“POTUS And I Are Excited”: Melania Trump Tweets Before India Visit

SOURCE: NDTV

US First Lady Melania Trump said is she and her husband Donald Trump are excited about their India visit later this month and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting them. A grand welcome has been planned for the Trumps on their first state visit to India. “Thank you Narendra Modi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Dehli later this month. @POTUS and I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India,” Ms Trump tweeted on Tuesday, responding to PM Modi’s tweet in which he said their visit is a “very special one”.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump will arrive for a two-day India visit on February 24. They will begin their visit with a grand event in Ahmedabad in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat.

On February 24, Mr Trump will participate in a huge joint public meeting with PM Modi at a giant stadium, an event similar to the “Howdy, Modi!” event held in the US. The event will be called “Kem Chho, Trump“; “Kem Chho” is the Gujarati equivalent of “Howdy”.

The venue for “Kem Chho, Trump” will be Ahmedabad’s newly- constructed Sardar Patel Stadium which has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, more than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, the biggest cricket stadium in the world. Mr Trump will inaugurate the stadium.

Over one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Before the “Kem Chho, Trump” event, the US President, along with PM Modi, will participate in a roadshow as well as visit Sabarmati Ashram to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The roadshow has been planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” PM Modi had tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu were given a grand welcome in Ahmedabad during their visits between 2014 and 2018.

The US President and his wife will reach Delhi where he and PM Modi will hold talks on February 25.