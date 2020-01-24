Possible fidayeen attack keeps forces on toes in the Valley ahead of Republic Day

In view of Republic Day, the security forces have launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and are conducting area domination operations in Kashmir to ward off any possible fidayeen attack by militants.“Our men and officials are on high alert mode. The Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and area domination is being launched by security in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. These measures are preventive action to ward off any militant attack,” he said.

Responding to whether there were specific inputs about possible militant strikes, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said after the type of arms and explosives were recovered from Srinagar recently, nothing can be ruled out. “The security agencies are taking all preventive measures,” the DGP said.

He added, “We keep on getting inputs about movement of militants and their overground workers in Srinagar”. Sources said intelligence agencies have warned that militants may attempt to carry out fidayeen (suicide) attack to make their presence felt.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh told this newspaper that busting of Jaish-e-Mohammad module in Srinagar and recovery of a suicide belt from the possession of five persons arrested indicates that militants are looking for opportunity.

The security men are also using drones to keep watch on the movement of people and have sealed the areas close to International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).