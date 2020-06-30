Pompeo Calls On China ‘to Immediately End Horrific Practices’ Of Sterilization Of Uighurs

SOURCE: Republicworld

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo called on China to immediately stop forced sterilisation of Uighur Muslims after reports of coercive family planning emerged. Highlighting the continued campaign of repression, Pompeo said that the shocking revelations made by German researcher Adrian Zenz are sadly consistent with decades of the Chinese Communist Party practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity.

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses,” said the top US diplomat in a statement.

Several documents leaked from China have revealed Beijing’s brutal and systematic crackdown on Uighurs which they allegedly call “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism”. After Uighur militants stabbed more than 150 people at a train station in 2014, Jinping, in a series of speeches delivered to officials, urged the party to follow America’s policy of “war on terror”.

The Associated Press had reported that Beijing has been taking draconian measures to curb birth rates among Uighurs as a part of the crackdown on China’s Muslim population. China scholar Adrian Zenz said that the kind of decline in the Muslim population is unprecedented and that there’s a ruthlessness to it.

Silencing the Vatican

An exiled Chinese dissident recently claimed that the CCP allocates up to $2 billion to the Vatican every year for its silence on atrocities committed by Beijing. In an interview on The War Room, Guo Wengui alleged that CCP buys off allegiance of foreign countries including the Vatican, Italy, and Australia, by paying a huge sum every year.

On June 17, Trump signed “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020” into law which condemns gross human rights violations of the ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China. It is aimed at holding accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labour, and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uighurs and other minorities in China.