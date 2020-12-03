Political games: Trudeau’s comments on farmer protests can undermine India-Canada relations

SOURCE: TNN BLOG

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s comments supporting the farmers’ agitation in India, made on the occasion of Gurpurab, smack of rank political opportunism. Trudeau said that Canada would always defend the right of peaceful protest and had already reached out to Indian authorities to highlight its concerns. It’s exceedingly odd that Trudeau should have chosen to wade into a domestic matter such as India’s farm laws, for a number of reasons.

For one, Canada has been among the most vocal challengers at the WTO to India’s food subsidy programme for staple crops, which farmers are seeking to boost now. It would seem, then, that by backing the protests Trudeau wishes to place the Indian government in a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ type of situation.

Second, since Trudeau is keen to certify the “peaceful” character of the farm protests, it’s an interesting question how his government would have reacted if, say, protesters had moved to block all entry routes to Ottawa. Would Trudeau have instructed Canadian law enforcement to stand aside, and allow the blockade to proceed? All of this suggests a double standard, which New Delhi should dismiss with the contempt it deserves.

The reason Trudeau feels compelled to comment on the farmer agitation is most likely the sizeable Punjabi community in Canada, many of whose members still have agricultural lands in Punjab and happen to be sympathetic to the farm protests. Trudeau evidently places a higher premium on currying favour with this domestic constituency than on relations with New Delhi. But this isn’t the first time that Trudeau has ruffled India’s feathers. His 2018 trip to India turned into a fiasco over Canadian government invitations to a Khalistani militant. Trudeau would do well to be more circumspect. His political games can jeopardise India-Canada relations.