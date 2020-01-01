PM Narendra Modi broke the news of his appointment as CDS to General Bipin Rawat

In what is likely to have made his appointment more memorable, the news of Rawat’s elevation as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was broken to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that PM broke the news to Rawat during his farewell dinner at former’s residence.

“The Prime Minister broke the news to Gen Rawat during his farewell dinner at the Prime Minister’s residence about his appointment,” a source told ANI. PM Modi had made the announcement of the creation of the post of CDS during his Independence speech earlier this year.

Senior members of the cabinet and officers of the three services attended the farewell dinner by PM Modi on Monday night. Rawat’s appointment as CDS was announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared the same.

“Government has decided to appoint Gen Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff with effect from December 31 and until further orders and extension in service of Gen Rawat with effect from December 31 and till the period he holds the office of CDS,” the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Rawat, the first CDS of the country will have his office in South Block and 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house. the government also created the Department of Military Affairs, which will be headed by Rawat with an aim to bring more synergy within the three services of the armed forces. Further, Rawat’s elevation was followed by General MM Naravane as the Chief of Army Staff. Welcoming the creation of the post of CDS, Naravane said that the appointment will create synergy between the three services.