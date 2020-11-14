PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas for soldiers, may continue tradition of spending Diwali with forces

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, urged Indians to light a lamp for soldiers guarding the borders of the nation. In an audio message posted on his Twitter handle, PM said that the nation should light a lamp in honour of the family of soldiers.

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we’ve for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We’re also grateful to families of those on the borders,” he said in the tweet.

PM may spend Diwali with soldiers in the Western sector

This is not the first time PM Modi has made reference to soldiers on the occasion of Diwali. In 2014, after taking over the office of the Prime Minister, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted at the Siachen glacier. In 2017, PM Modi has spent the festival of lights with soldiers posted in Gurez sector in north Kashmir. Last year, he had celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted in Rajouri district of Kashmir.

This year as well, the prime minister is expected to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in the Western sector. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is also expected to join him during the visit.

PM’s message comes on a day when three Indian Army personnel lost their lives during unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliatory firing, the Indian Army killed seven to eight Pakistan Army regulars even as a dozen others were injured. As reported by Times Now, Pakistan has carried out over 4050 ceasefire violations this year.