PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pakistan war

SOURCE: WION

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lit ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ – a symbol of victory and paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the 50th anniversary of 1971 that made Bangladesh an independent country. The day is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’.

Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs laid a wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The Prime Minister lit up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of National War Memorial on the occasion.

The entire year is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated.