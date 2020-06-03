PM Modi, Donald Trump hold telephonic talks; discuss Sino-India border row among other issues

The border standoff between India and China, the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and need for reforms in the WHO were among a host of issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a telephonic talk on Tuesday. In the conversation, President Trump extended an invitation to Modi to attend the next G-7 summit to be held in the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On Saturday, Trump pitched for expansion of the G7 comprising the world’s most advanced economies by including India and three other countries. “The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation,” the MEA said.

The talks between the two leaders came days after India rejected Trump’s offer of mediation to end the tense border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

India had also rejected Trump’s claim that he spoke to Modi on the eastern Ladakh standoff.

In the conversation, Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation, the MEA said.